Columbia teen found guilty in 2014 fatal crash

COLUMBIA - The teen involved in a 2014 fatal crash was found guilty of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Boone County Circuit Judge Kimberly Jane Shaw said Ashley Moore was guilty of the misdemeanor Friday.

Moore was involved in the fatal car crash on Range Line Street and Elleta Boulevard in October, 2014. She was 18 years old at the time.

Two pedestrians were killed in the accident.

Moore's defense lawyers argued she swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

Three of the prosecution's witnesses said they did not see the vehicle Moore said she was trying to avoid.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 19. Because a crash was involved, the maximum penalty is $1,000 fine and up to one year in jail.

Moore turned herself into police in March, 2015.

In a news release from her attorney, Moore said she disagrees with the decision but respects the court.

"Ms. Moore will forever remember the terrible events of that day, and will never forget the

person who lost her life because of something beyond Ms. Moore’s control," the release said

[Editor's Note: The date of the sentencing was corrected to Feb. 19. and the information from the news release was added.]