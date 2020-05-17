Columbia teen injured after fleeing police, crashing car

COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old boy was transported to University Hospital after fleeing police and crashing into a guardrail early Saturday morning.

According to a MSHP crash report, the crash occurred northbound of the U.S. 63 connector with I-70 just before 1 a.m.

The teen was exiting the interstate while fleeing police a little after midnight when he crashed the car into a guardrail.

The report says he was transported to University Hospital with moderate injuries. The car was totaled.

Boone County Joint Communications alerted drivers that the northbound lanes on the 63 connector were closed while crews responded to the crash.

BCJC: Motor Vehicle Collision on 63 Connector near Clark Ln. Northbound lanes are closed. Use caution, avoid area if possible. — Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) May 16, 2020

It is unknown whether the teen faces charges.