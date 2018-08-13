Columbia teen turns herself in for fatal 2014 crash

COLUMBIA - Ashley Moore, 17, of Columbia was arrested on Monday for a fatal traffic crash on MO-763 (Range Line Street) and Elleta Boulevard on October 13, 2014.

Moore turned herself in to the Boone County Sheriff's Department Monday after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Moore was arrested for misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner with a bond of $1,000 and has since bonded.

An investigation of the incident revealed Moore failed to maintain a single lane of traffic and lost control of her vehicle striking two pedestrians, Dianna Barney, 44, and Michael Johnson, 52.

Both pedestrians were transported to the University of Missouri Hospital where Barney was pronounced dead. Officers found no evidence to suggest the presence of another vehicle, causing Moore to swerve to avoid a collision, as referenced in Moore's statement.

Officers determined it is unknown if Moore was distracted while operating her vehicle, but deemed Moore's driving behavior was the direct cause of her losing control and striking both pedestrians. Officers reached this conclusion through witness statements and their investigation.