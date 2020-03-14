Columbia teenager charged with rape, sodomy for November assault

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against a teenager accused of raping a girl in November 2019.

Allen Michael Whitaker, 18, faces charges of rape and sodomy. He was arrested February 19 and later posted $9,000 bond.

According to court documents, the victim said Whitaker pushed her onto a bed at her home and raped her. She said she told him to stop as he tried to undress her, but he didn't stop.

While investigating the incident, police said they found text messages between Whitaker and the victim, sent after the reported rape. In them, Whitaker said he was sorry for what he did. At one point the victim asked why he didn't stop when she asked him to, and he said, "I don't know."

While talking to Whitaker, police said he told them he had sex with the victim, but didn't admit to any crimes.

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman confirmed Whitaker is enrolled with the district but is not getting education services at any school campus at the moment.