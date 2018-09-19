Columbia teenager to spend 12 years in prison for deadly shooting
COLUMBIA - A teenager pleaded guilty Monday in connection with a deadly 2016 shooting on Claudell Lane.
Navarro Scott, 18, pleaded to charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, and got 12 years in prison as a sentence. Prosecutors originally charged Scott with murder.
Authorities said the shooting which left Keith Chambers dead happened during a deal to buy marijuana. Two other teenagers - Brian Smith and Dariel Reid - were arrested and charged.
Smith pleaded guilty in June to robbery and armed criminal action, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Reid is scheduled to stand trial for murder in October.
