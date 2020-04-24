Columbia telethon aims to help mid-Missourians impacted by COVID-19

Telethons have long been a popular way to raise money for a charitable cause. Now local community members are putting on a 12-hour virtual telethon this Saturday to try and help mid-Missourians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event coordinator, Sean Spence, came up with the idea for the event and in less than a week was able to rally other community members to help put on the show.

“Something that has really excited me about this whole thing is just the huge number of people from all over our community who have gotten together to make this happen" Spence said.

Viewers can expect a variety of different acts; from musicians to speakers, even jugglers.

“We’re gonna have some of the best musical talent in town," Spence said. "We just booked The Burney Sisters and they’re, nationally, one of the most important music acts we have in town right now. so we’re gonna have some really top notch columbia music and other entertainment.”

The telethon is set to stream starting at 8am Saturday morning over many different platforms, like Facebook and YouTube. A list of where to watch will be made available on the event's website.

Donations made will go to the Community Foundation of Central Missouri’s COVID-19 Regional Relief Fund.

The organization awards grants to non-profits that meet critical needs in healthcare, education, arts and culture, animal welfare, and more, to help ensure wellness and economic recovery in central Missouri.