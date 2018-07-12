Columbia to be Recognized for Green Cleaning

COLUMBIA - Wednesday morning at 11:00 am in the lobby of City Hall on Broadway, the City of Columbia will be recognized as the first municipality in Missouri to earn the Green Clean Institutes Silver EHS Certification.

Green Clean Institute, (GCI) will recognize ten City of Columbia staff members who completed the Green Clean Institute Certified courses regarding the healthy use of procedures, products and equipment. The ten staff members took coursework and passed certification testing to ensure they were using procedures, products and equipment which promote environmental stewardship.

"Cleaning is more than cleaning for appearance, it's about cleaning for the health of the occupants in the building.' , states Tammy Thomas, manager of custodial services for the City of Columbia. When the project to construct and renovate City Hall was designed, one of the innovation LEED points was credited for adopting a green cleaning program. While the city was not required to continue this program, staff took the initiative and pursued the course work and testing to ensure good stewardship and health for the visitors and employees of the building.

David Thompson, President of GCI will be on hand to deliver the certifications to city staff members in a brief presentation. We welcome the public to join us in recognizing our staff as the first municipality in the state to be certified and to visit with our staff and learn more about the process. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will also be present during the ceremony.