Columbia to celebrate its 67th "Fire in the Sky"

COLUMBIA - The Columbia community will celebrate it's 67th annual Fourth of July celebration Thursday evening.

The event will have activities for all ages. KOMU 8 News spoke to some children who are particularly excited for the holiday.

Will is 11 years old. His family is passing through Columbia for the holiday, and expects to attend the show.

"Every year, my grandma and my grandpa have a pool party at their house, and I love doing that for Fourth of July," Will said.

Reece, 5, said one of her favorite things about the day was the fireworks.

"There's a firework thingy that goes up and then when it explodes, it goes like this, boom, and then that's a firework," she said.

Gavin, 5, said his family tradition for the holiday is his favorite.

"Swimming, ice cream, swimming, icecream, swimming," he said.

Columbia's Parks and Recreation Marketing Specialist Tammy Miller said they have spent months planning for the large-scale event.

She said people can expect live bands, food trucks, inflatables and fireworks.

Miller said they're expecting thousands of people at this year's event.

The celebration begins at 6:30 at Flat Branch Park and Lucky's Market parking lot with fireworks starting at 9:15 p.m.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation website has more details about the Fourth of July celebration.