Columbia to Discuss Land Usage

COLUMBIA - The future of Columbia's east side is up for discussion at Monday's council work session. Council members are hearing two proposed plans: one by a developer who wants to rezone and annex part of the city and another partiallycrafted by the people who live there. Tonight's main topic is the rezoning of the area around Richland Rd. There are two different plan proposals being discussed. David Atkins wants 271 acres to be used for residential and commercial space on five different tracts. A major concern for his plan is the take over of residents' homes. An east area plan put together by P and Z city as well as the councilhas three goals: environment, infrastructure, and land use. The plan is asking for 73 apartments to be built compared to the 583 single homes that Atkins wants. The council is scheduled to vote on the two plans Monday.