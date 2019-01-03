Columbia to host disc golf championship in 2020

COLUMBIA- The Professional Disc Golf Association has officially named Columbia the host city for the annual PDGA Tim Selinske United States Masters Championship in 2020.

The championship will take place in May 2020, at the Harmony Bends Championship Disc Golf Course at Strawn Park .

Hosting the championship will benefit the city by bringing in more tourists, according to the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, and will also help Columbia become more recognized for its attractions.

Megan McConachie, Strategic Communications Manager of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau believes hosting an event like this could help Columbia economically.

"Tourism is a very vital economic engine for our community," said McConachie. "When people come in as a visitor, they spend the night at the hotels, they dine in our restaurants, they shop in our stores, and so the money that they spend here in our community really helps to support the local economy, local jobs, and also the quality of life that people get to enjoy year round."

In a press release, Amy Schneider, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said events like the championship are important to the local economy.

“Bringing in large-scale events like this demonstrates why tourism is vital to Columbia’s economy,” Schneider said in the release. “When we work with local partners on an event like the PDGA, it benefits our community in terms of overnight hotel stays, dining in restaurants, shopping in local stores and much more. Groups like these help support local jobs and businesses that we all get to enjoy year-round.”