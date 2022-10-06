COLUMBIA - Residents will soon be able to submit proposals to the city on how to spend $12.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
"As early as this week, but no later than the end of Monday, we will launch our ResourceX platform, which is a place for organizations to submit proposals for projects that they feel would be adequate for our pre-funding," said Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the city.
The portal will be open until Nov. 7. Olsen said city council will look at the submissions and then decide how the money should be spent. She said members will choose what fits best for the community.
The city originally planned to launch the portal in August, but allowed additional time for focus groups to gather residents' thoughts, Olsen said.
Officials said proposal submissions should include:
- Details about the organization
- Description of the proposal
- The idea's equity-mindedness
- Connection to focuses identified by council
- Details on how the program will achieve its goal
- Why the program is needed
- Who will be impacted
- Budget template
- Can upload documents relevant to the proposal
Council will then consider the need, efficiency, equity impact, outcome measurement, sustainability and the city's ARPA priorities.
The city's ARPA priorities include addressing community violence, mental health, homelessness and workforce development.
"We've also seen resources or discussions about resources to help our homeless population and provide social services as well," Olsen said.
Focus on the second portion of ARPA funds will begin sometime later this year.
"Council has already identified several priority areas where they'd like to see that first half of the funding spent, and then following that we'll then begin accepting proposals for the second tranche of the money as well," Olsen said.