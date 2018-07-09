Columbia to Overlay Pavement
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Works Department will begin pavement milling and overlay on 15 different roads.
This work will result in temporary lane restrictions for all of August. Parking on the street will also be restricted during this period.
Here's a list of all the streets where work will begin:
Rogers Street - Eighth Street to Providence Road
Fifth Street - Elem Street to Rollins Road
Wilson Avenue - College Avenue to east end
Beverly Drive - I-70 Drive to Bernadette Drive
Rowe Lane - London Drive to Jean Rae Drive
Fairview Road - Worley Street - Broadway
Broadhead Street - West Boulevard to Anderson Avenue
Wakefield Drive - Eastham Drive to Chatham Drive
Godfrey Drive - Green Meadows Road to Wakefield Drive
Kyle Drive - Hillshire Drive to Lloyd Court
Katy Lane - various sections
Hillshire Drive - Wakefield Drive to Lloyd Court
Hutchens Drive - I-70 Drive SW to Bernadette Drive
Oakland Gravel Road - Grace Ellen Drive to Brown School Road