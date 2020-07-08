Columbia to suspend curbside recycling pickup indefinitely

By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - City officials announced Tuesday they will suspend curbside recycling pickup indefinitely, effective July 8.

A press release cited issues like staffing shortages and difficulties finding and keeping people with commercial driver's licenses (CDLs) as reasons for the change.

People whose recycling typically gets picked up Monday or Tuesday who already placed their materials out this week can leave them on the curb, and they will be picked up by the end of the week, the city said.

"This is a difficult decision as we know how valuable curbside residential recycling is to our customers and has been for many, many years," Director of City of Columbia Utilities David Sorrell said in the press release. "We encourage our residents to continue recycling by using one of our eleven drop off locations located throughout Columbia. We are also exploring additional locations for drop off recycling, especially on the north side of Columbia."

The following locations are available to drop off recycling (you can find a map here):

  • Columbia College Dulany Hall (near 8th Street and Hickman Avenue)
  • Columbia College Wrightman Building (south end of Pannell Street)
  • The Armory (north parking lot at 7th Street and Park Avenue)
  • 10th Street and Cherry Street (south side of the Cherry Street Parking Structure)
  • Home Depot (3215 Clark Lane)
  • Moser’s on Keene (900 North Keene Street)
  • Moser’s Supermarket (705 West Business Loop 70)
  • 3601 South Providence Road (outer road north of Nifong)
  • State Farm Parkway (on Nifong just east of Grindstone)
  • University of Missouri (Bluford Hall on Kentucky Avenue)
  • University of Missouri (Shurz Hall on Ashland Road east of College Avenue)

