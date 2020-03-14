Columbia to suspend disconnecting utilities for nonpayment
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced Friday it will no longer disconnect utilities for nonpayment.
Community Relations Director Steve Sapp said the city is doing this to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The city is encouraging customers struggling to pay their utility bill to contact the city.
