Columbia to Welcome American Airlines at Launch Party

COLUMBIA - Thursday marks the first day American Airlines will serve the Columbia Regional Airport. Delta's last flight from Columbia was Wednesday. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau is hosting a launch party to welcome American at the airport Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m.

There will be food, drinks and a ribbon cutting by Columbia and Jefferson City ambassadors as well.

American only has one flight scheduled for Thursday in Columbia. According to Columbia Public Works spokesman Steven Sapp the flight schedule listed online will start Friday. However, he adds the schedule is always subject to change and passengers should contact the airline if there are any changes.

American Airlines also announced Thursday a merger with US Airways making it the world's largest airline. It will keep American Airlines as its name.