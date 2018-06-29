Columbia Toy Maker Goes Global Ahead of Looming "Fiscal Cliff"

5 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 12 2012 Dec 12, 2012 Wednesday, December 12, 2012 6:12:00 PM CST December 12, 2012 in News
By: Meghann Mollerus
loading

COLUMBIA - As federal lawmakers spar with President Obama on how to avert what has been dubbed the looming "fiscal cliff," a Columbia toy manufacturer is experiencing its seasonal influx of wooden toy orders.

And, though Traditions in Woodworking's and Timberworks Toys's Chris Heston said he is aware of and nervous for the fate of small businesses in 2013, he affirmed he believes his company will continue to survive in potentially hard times to come, thanks to strong American business principles that sustained the wood shop during the recession.

"Made in the U.S.A. is my core," he said.  "People really latch on to the quality, they latch on to the uniqueness of the toy and they latch on to the fact that it's American-made.  I have three great things people really like."

In 1995 and as an aspiring entrepreneur, Heston utilized his self-described "go-getter" personality to launch his custom-made cabinet shop--Traditions in Woodworking.  But as a father, he eventually dabbled into a slightly more imaginative realm of carpentry--a toy business he named Timberworks Toys. 

"My son was taking the Lincoln Logs, and [he] wanted to do some things that you can't do with the old Lincoln Log style, so that's when I came up with, designed and patented the little widgets and stuff that allow you to build the bridges and the cars," Heston explained.

Though Heston said the cabinet shop "dwarfs" the toy shop, which comprises only 15 percent of the two-in-one company, Timberworks Toys is the more marketable project--one that has allowed the company to go from local to national.  A dozen brick and mortar stores and 17 online retailers now sell the toys (ranging from $79 to $399), which Heston said are made from all-natural materials and do not have a chemical finish.

"I have a product people are not going to ever throw away," Heston said.  "It's a little bit more of an expensive product.  I wish it wasn't, but to make a quality product, it's important to me to set my standards at where they are."

Heston's toys recently have received even greater exposure, since radio talkshow host Glenn Beck added Timberworks Toys products to the online marketplace on his website "The Blaze."  Though Beck's site, itself, has been dubbed highly controversial, the online retail section--with its motto "put your money where your heart is"--claims to promote and feature the accomplishments of a select-few small businesses, nationwide.

"[Beck] supports American entrepreneurs.  You don't always have to be a "Made in America" business.  You have to be a business that supports America, and he's been doing really well.  We're honored to be part of his site. He's selected people that have his ideals...in how businesses should be responsible toward their community and toward their country," Heston said.

Timberworks Toys has generated significantly more exposure with the company's free new iPad app., which Heston said gets an average of 300 downloads per day.  The app., which provides both beginner and advanced virtual building games and also links to the company's retail website, has allowed the company essentially to expand globally.

"I'm trying to bridge the gap between old-fashioned and electronic.  You have to have hands-on.  That's how we learn," Heston said.

Heston's "hands-on" small business approach earned the recognition of of Mo. Gov. Jay Nixon, who gave Heston's business a $24,000 loan in 2010 as part of a $2 million dollar state small loan program.

In an interview with KOMU 8 earlier this year, Gov. Nixon stressed the value of expanding small businesses like Heston's.  It's "one of the things I feel very strongly about," he said.  "We've moved from 49th to sixth in the entrepreneurial index.  That's a significant jump, way more jump than obviously any other state in the country, and getting those small businesses is part of that economy."

But, Heston said he is apprehensive about the state of Mo. small businesses, once new workers' compensation laws go into effect Jan. 1.

"[Missouri legislators] signed a deal with insurance companies to make a minimum salary--everybody has to have workmen's comp.  Whether you make $36,000 or not, [business owners will] have to pay workmen's comp. on that.  That's thousands of dollars, so that money is being taken out of the company, going to the federal government, to the state, to the insurance company...so that means we can't buy tools," Heston said.

But, despite his frustration, he affirmed he has not lobbied lawmakers.  "I need to, but I feel like my voice gets lost, like most Americans' when they vote."

Heston said he isn't confident pending federal legislation will be business-friendly, either.  "You will see a lot slower growth if they dont' resolve the 'fiscal cliff.'  You're also probably going to see slower growth because of the Affordable Health Care Act. If we could afford full coverage, we would have already been doing it."

Currently, Heston's company has four employees, who include him, two full-time carpenters and a part-time assistant--an MU business student, whom Heston said has helped design the toys, website and iPad app. 

Despite his admitted pessimism about the future of small businesses with pending legislation, Heston vowed to accept any subsequent challenges.

"I just worry about myself and trying to make sure I provide for my family and employees and grow my business the best I can with the set of circumstances I've been dealt, because personally, I can't change those things," he said.  "I think America is resilient.  While I think our growth is going to be slow, I think that we'll get through it.  The entrepreneurial spirit is never lost."

 

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
1am 81°
2am 80°
3am 79°
4am 78°