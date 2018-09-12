Columbia Transit to Continue Gold East Evening Service

COLUMBIA - Columbia Transit will continue operating evening service on the Gold Route East, which serves Campus Lodge and The Reserves on Old Highway 63. The evening route runs 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm, Monday through Friday, to the MU Campus.

The route will continue, although students will be required to pay the bus fare when utilizing the evening service or purchase a FastPass at the Wabash Station.