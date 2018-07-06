Columbia Transit To Offer Free Fare Today With Try Transit Thursday

COLUMBIA - Columbia's "Bike, Walk and Wheel Week" continues today with Try Transit Thursday.

Columbia Transit will not charge fares on any of its bus routes today.

In addition, Columbians for Modern, Efficient Transit will give away $2,000 worth of prizes to people who ride the bus.

Bike riders can ride free through Saturday if they bring their bikes. You can find Columbia's bus routes on www.gocolumbiamo.com