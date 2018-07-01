Columbia United Way $1 Million Short of Goal

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Heart of Missouri United Way in Columbia is cutting its budget by nearly 10 percent after falling $1 million short of its fundraising goal.

The group's executive director, Tim Rich, says some of the agency's funded partners might see a drop in contributions.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports agencies that previously received money from United Way, such as senior service agencies, the Red Cross and other social service providers, might get fewer funds because they do not meet the standards of a new funding model. The model, called Community Impact, focuses on lower-income families and children.

The agency received pledges of $3 million last year. Its goal was $4 million.