Columbia Urged to Boost Use of Solar Power

COLUMBIA (AP) - Columbia's Water and Light Department officials want the city to be more aggressive about using solar power.

A spokeswoman for the department, Connie Kacprowicz, says the city's energy portfolio for 2013 includes only 8 percent of all types of renewable energy. At the end of 2012, solar energy made up two-hundredths of 1 percent of that portfolio. The Columbia Daily Tribune reports renewable energy numbers for last year were not yet available.

The city has a 3 percent cap on how much the water and light department can spend on renewable energy.

The department has proposed spending $500,000 this fiscal year on a solar program that would allow customers who can't install panels on their own properties to buy solar from a centralized array.