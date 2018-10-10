Columbia Utilities employees to assist with hurricane relief

Image via CNN: Donnie Gay captures this photo off of a major road in Eastpoint, Florida as Hurricane Michael approaches.

COLUMBIA - City of Columbia Utilities employees are currently in Florida to help with the damage that will follow Hurricane Michael.

The employees are part of a larger group participating in the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) mutual aid network.

One line crew from Columbia began traveling to Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday with four utility vehicles. Around 50 Missouri line workers and 25 pieces of equipment are also traveling to Florida.

According to the MPUA, they received a call for mutual aid assistance from the Florida Municipal Electric Association on Monday. The crews will be staged and ready for recovery efforts after the hurricane hits.

A mutual aid program allows utility workers to help during widespread outages in other communities, as well as here in our area when needed. The City of Columbia Utilities will pay the salaries of the line workers and then will be reimbursed by the utilities they assisted.

In a press release, the department says it is proud to be able to help others in a time of need.