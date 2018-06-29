Columbia Utilities Honored

Utilities are something many people don't think about until there's a problem. But Columbia Water and Light does its best to keep services up and running. That's why it has recieved the designation of reliable public power provider from the American Public Power Assocation.



Deepak Mazumdar moved to Columbia five years ago, and he says the utility services are great. "I think it's very reliable. I mean, it never shuts off. You know we've never had any problems. So what more can you expect?"



But there are many factors contributing to the city's effective utility operations.



"I think we also do a good job with training and safety for our workers. I think we are an innovative utility. And I think we stack up well against any utility in the country and that's what this reward shows," said Dan Dasho, Director of Columbia Water and Light.



Columbia Power and Light is planning to buy power from a wind farm. KOMU's Jim Riek will have that story Thursday evening.