Columbia vehicle chase leads to arrest

2 days 5 hours 38 minutes ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 Wednesday, September 23, 2020 11:47:00 AM CDT September 23, 2020 in News
By: Natalie Wiens, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter

COLUMBIA - A Columbia police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that previously was reported stolen Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of the 3300 block of Clark Lane. 

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, the driver failed to stop for the patrol vehicle, which had its emergency equipment activated. The officer than began to pursue the vehicle northbound on U.S. 63.

The chase ended when the vehicle hit an embankment at the Vandiver Drive roundabout, causing damage to the front of the vehicle. The four occupants who were in the vehicle fled on foot but were apprehended a short time later. Two of the occupants were juveniles.

The driver was identified as Damaceo Jquan Washington, 18, of Columbia. He was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. Washington also had arrest warrants for peace disturbance and making terroristic threats. Washington was remanded in the custody of Boone County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

More News

Grid
List

Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including... More >>
10 minutes ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:15:01 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
'Every night is senior night': Southern Boone adjusting to the pandemic
ASHLAND - It's Thursday morning. Head football coach Trent Tracy gets to Southern Boone High School to turn on the... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:10:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
9 indicted in connection with southwestern Missouri killing
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) — Nine people have been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the kidnapping and... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:05:38 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
Sources: Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice, according to... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
One person injured in Jefferson City structure fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Marshall Street Friday morning... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 12:12:00 PM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Cole County reports 27 new cases
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Cole County reports 27 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 11:09:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

MU students hold sit-in protesting COVID-19 safety
MU students hold sit-in protesting COVID-19 safety
COLUMBIA-- A group of University of Missouri students is holding a sit-in Friday on Mel Carnahan Quadrangle on the MU... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 10:13:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Lawson man arrested for drugs, forgery after multi-county police pursuit
Lawson man arrested for drugs, forgery after multi-county police pursuit
MONITEAU COUNTY - One man is in custody after a police pursuit through mid-Missouri Wednesday. Matthew Scovell, 40, of... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 9:55:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

A multi-state salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 41 people is linked to recalled mushrooms
A multi-state salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 41 people is linked to recalled mushrooms
(CNN) -- At least 41 people are sick in 10 different states after a salmonella outbreak that has been linked... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 8:57:53 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Justice Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
WATCH LIVE: Justice Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes the first woman in American history to lie in state... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 8:25:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 25
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Sept. 25
CPS parents and advocates want CPS to fully follow IEP guidelines Some CPS parents and special needs advocates said... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 5:00:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Health Department issues tips ahead of Mizzou's football season opener
Health Department issues tips ahead of Mizzou's football season opener
COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers will play the football season opener against Alabama, Saturday. Mizzou announced it is sold... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 25 2020 Sep 25, 2020 Friday, September 25, 2020 4:11:00 AM CDT September 25, 2020 in News

Feds put first Black inmate to death since execution restart
Feds put first Black inmate to death since execution restart
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — The U.S. government has put the first Black inmate to death since the Trump administration... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 9:02:53 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

CPS parents and advocates want CPS to fully follow IEP guidelines
CPS parents and advocates want CPS to fully follow IEP guidelines
COLUMBIA - Some CPS parents and special needs advocates said CPS hasn't fully complied with Individualized Education Program (IEP) guidelines.... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 8:39:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Courts are adapting and may not ever be the same
Courts are adapting and may not ever be the same
COLUMBIA – The circuit court system has had to make some major adjustments in the last few months to meet... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 8:38:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson says he's "fine" after positive COVID-19 test
Gov. Parson says he's "fine" after positive COVID-19 test
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said he and his wife Teresa Parson are fine after their positive COVID-19 test... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 7:00:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News

Senator Hawley discusses next Supreme Court pick, possible stimulus package
Senator Hawley discusses next Supreme Court pick, possible stimulus package
COLUMBIA - Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, R, discussed the open Supreme Court seat and the possible next stimulus package with... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 6:51:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 80°
7pm 76°
8pm 73°
9pm 71°