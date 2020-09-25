Columbia vehicle chase leads to arrest

COLUMBIA - A Columbia police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that previously was reported stolen Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the area of the 3300 block of Clark Lane.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department, the driver failed to stop for the patrol vehicle, which had its emergency equipment activated. The officer than began to pursue the vehicle northbound on U.S. 63.

The chase ended when the vehicle hit an embankment at the Vandiver Drive roundabout, causing damage to the front of the vehicle. The four occupants who were in the vehicle fled on foot but were apprehended a short time later. Two of the occupants were juveniles.

The driver was identified as Damaceo Jquan Washington, 18, of Columbia. He was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child. Washington also had arrest warrants for peace disturbance and making terroristic threats. Washington was remanded in the custody of Boone County Jail.

This investigation is ongoing, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.