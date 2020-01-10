Columbia Veterans non-profit organization receives $10,000 grant

Photo: Megan Sievers, Development Director

COLUMBIA - Welcome Home, Inc. received a $10,000 grant from the Boone Electric Community Trust.

The non-profit organization will use the grant money for one year's worth of housing and supportive resources for Veterans. Megan Sievers is the Development Director for Welcome Home Inc.

"The Boone Electric Community Trust is well known for its generosity and support of deserving charitable causes,” Sievers said. "“We are deeply grateful for their partnership to help meet several mission critical needs in support of homeless and at-risk Veterans.”

Welcome Home, Inc. provides Veterans with a centric-emergency and transitional living program. The supportive services center works one-on-one with Veterans to help them with permanent housing and stable living.

Individuals, families and businesses can became an annual "Veteran Room Sponsor" to help provide for the 32 private rooms at Welcome Home, Inc. To find out how, click here.

The Boone Electric Community Trust has invested over $3.2 million in grants and scholarships back into the community. The organization has helped address community issues like hunger, housing and education through generous donations.

Darrel Hansen is the Boone Electric Community Trust Chair.

“The Trust is excited to provide this funding to Welcome Home, Inc.," Hansen said. “Knowing that the Trust is supporting this group’s efforts to help sponsor a room for veterans resonates with the Trust’s mission of 'Making a Difference.'"