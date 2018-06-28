Columbia Vets Provide Relief to Joplin Pets

COLUMBIA - Two veterinarians from the Columbia area are providing much needed relief to animals in Joplin. Courtney Harral works at the Central Missouri Humane Society but last week she went to Joplin to volunteer. Harral said when she arrived more than 600 animals still needed treatment.

Here in Columbia, the MU Veterinary Hospital is also lending a helping hand by taking care of "Sugar". According to Tracey Berry of the MU Veterinary Hospital, this female Cocker Spaniel was thrown two blocks by the Joplin tornado when her family lost their home. When Sugar was brought into the hospital she could not move her back legs.

Dr. Fred Wininger of the MU Veterinary Hospital operated on Sugar as soon as she made it in to town. Since the surgery a week ago Sugar is moving both of her back legs and is able to walk during physical therapy. All of the MU Veterinary Hospital's services for Sugar are being offered free of charge.