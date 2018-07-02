Columbia Vision Commission to hold community revision meeting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Vision Commission will be holding the first of its four "RE-Visioning" meetings Wednesday evening.

Each of the four meetings will focus on three to four specific topics previously addressed in "Imagine Columbia's Future." Vision Commission Chairman Maurice Harris said the breakup of topics will help to prevent information overload for citizens.

Wednesday's meeting will focus on community character, downtown, and economic development.

Harris said community input will help the commission update the vision presented to Columbia City Council.

"We're as a commission, we want to get ideas from citizens to get their points of view on what the vision has been accomplished, what hasn't been," Harris said.

Harris also said it's important that all voices in the community be heard.

The meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chamber of the Columbia City Hall.