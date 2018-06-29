Columbia Vision Commission to Redefine Goals at Monday Meeting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Vision Commission will meet Monday at 5:30 and possibly elect a new chair and new officers. City of Columbia Public Communications Director Toni Messina said Mike Matthes will attend the meeting and discuss the Columbia City Council's interaction with the commission.

The Vision Commission will also discuss redefining its goals.

"It's been in business for a few years," said Messina. "Many of its original goals have been accomplished."

The Vision Commission started in 2007 as "Imagine Columbia's Future" to carry out resident's goals for the community.