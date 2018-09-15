Columbia Vision Plan Question

Officials from three other Midwest cities came to Columbia Monday night to share their thoughts about such a plan.

Columbia native Ellen Thompson attended the forum because she wants the city to have a clear plan.

"It's only going to continue to grow," she said. "And I want to make sure that we kind of have a vision and think about how that growth is going to happen."

Gianni Longo of ACP Visioning and Planning worked on similar projects in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Champaign, Ill.

"As a community, Columbia should know where it wants to be 5, 10, 15 years from now," he explained. "It should know what type of place it wants to be for the children, for the grandchildren."

Citizens listened to reports of other cities' experiences with vision plans, then discussed if a similiar plan could work in Columbia.

City Manager Bill Watkins said Monday's meeting was a step in the right direction.

"I think this forum is a prelude," he added. "The concept of visioning is something that I think the community as a whole needs to embrace."

Citizens wrapped up the forum by filling out a survey on the vision process. City officials will review the surveys, then decide if Columbia needs a plan.