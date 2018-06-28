Columbia voters choose Treece for mayor, Skala and Thomas for council

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8 News has results from Tuesday's municipal election, in which residents voted on a new mayor and city council seats.

Brian Treece defeated Skip Walther by 773 votes to become Columbia's next mayor.

In the race for Columbia Third Ward council member, Karl Skala defeated Tom Leuther. Skala received 57 percent to Leuther's 43 percent. Skala told KOMU 8 News he is happy to keep his seat and get back to work.

"Well now it's time to roll up out sleeves and get to work," Skala said. "There are a lot of challenges ahead obviously... the litany of campaign planks, public safety and infrastructure and economic development and this whole idea about social equity."

In the Fourth Ward, Ian Thomas won the city council seat, with 66 percent of the vote. Daryl Dudley, who withdrew from the race after failing to report campaign donations, still earned 34 percent of the vote.

Two financial measures were on the ballot for the Columbia School District.

Voters said yes to an operating tax levy increase of 65 cents on every 100,000 dollars of assessed valuation for "general school operating purposes, including maintaining current programs, providing support for an increasing student enrollment and assisting in recruiting high-quality faculty."

Voters also approved a $30 million bond for "acquiring, constructing, improving, extending, repairing, remodeling, renovating, furnishing and equipping new and existing school facilities."

Jan Mees and James A. Whitt won election to the Columbia School Board.