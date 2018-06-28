Columbia Voters Give Mixed Results

Proposition 1: Asked voters to extend an 1/8% sales tax for five years past next March. The city would use the money to pay for parks and recreation projects. Voters passed the measure 74-07 to 65-28.

Proposition 2: Also extended a 1/8% cent sales tax, but this time for two more years past next March. The city promised to use the money to build an ice-skating rink and a multipurpose building that would hold the farmer's market. Voters said no to the extension by a margin of 60-95 to 78-36.

Proposition 3: Isn't for parks, but for police and firemen. The city wants to extend a 1/4 cent sales tax three more years. The money would go for police and fire equipment and construction. Columbia voters said yes to the tax, 89-10 to 49-98.

The final tax extension is the longest, seven years. Columbia voters had the chance to extend a 1/4 cent sales tax until the end of 2012 to pay for street and sidewalk construction. It would also go to improve accessibility downtown. Voters narrowly said yes, 70-13 to 68-86.

Columbia voters also had the chance to add an additional 1/8 cent sales tax for additional street and sidewalk funding.This tax would sunset in ten years. Voters decided the new tax was a bad idea, voting 84-72 to 54-34 to defeat it.

The final Columbia issue wasn't a tax, it was a fee. Voters got to decide whether the city should raise the amount it charges developers. The increase would go from 10 cents to 50 cents per square foot of new construction. The increased revenue would pay for roads. Voters said yes, 88-16 to 50-39.