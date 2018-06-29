Columbia Voters Talk Issues in Tuesday's Election

COLUMBIA- Despite the projected low voter turnout for Tuesday's election, Community Methodist Church on West Broadway had a steady flow of voters Tuesday morning. Many people voted before they had to rush off to work.

One of the more important issues voters said they turned out for was the $50 million bond for Columbia Public Schools. The bond includes a new elementary school and facility improvements for other schools in the district. Jim Egan said he and his wife have always supported education in Columbia.

"All of our children have gone on and gotten advanced degrees - three of them are teachers today so we always come out and support education one way or another," he said.

Robert Scribner, a Kansas native, agrees with Egan.

"I grew up in a state where education is very important and I always look for opportunities to support education, that's one of my priorities," Scribner said.

Poll worker Clint Smith said he believes the issue of spending will be what affects voters most Tuesday. He also sees the other side of the issue.

"The school board issue is certainly important because of the spending issues they are going to take up and how that will affect things 10 years out with the new buildings we'll have and the construction and what not," Smith said.

All of those voting or working at the Community Methodist Church were in agreement that people should exercise their right to vote before voting ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"I think it's important to be a good citizen no matter what side of the issues that you're on. I think it's important to vote, I think it's sad that publicly there will be a low voter turnout and then a lot of whining," Scribner said.

School board seats will also be voted on as well as a first ward city council seat. Boone County voters will have a chance to vote on a $14 million bond for the fire district.

