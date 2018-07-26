Columbia voters to decide on water bond issue Aug. 7

13 hours 6 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT July 25, 2018 in News
By: Hannah Thomas, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Columbia voters will decide whether to make water system improvements using bond funds on August 7.

The City of Columbia Water & Light is requesting $42.845 million to pay for projects throughout the water service territory.

The Columbia City Council voted in May to place the bond issue on the ballot. 

The city bond issue, known as Proposition 1, would provide:

• $23 million to rehabilitate the city's water treatment plant near McBaine.

• $3 million to upgrade the West Ash pumping station.

• $1 million to replace eight well platforms.

• Remaining money to go toward other improvements to the water distribution system and for water main relocations and replacements.

If voters approve Prop 1, monthly water bills would rise by a total of 11 percent over the next four years. The city would boost rates by 3 percent in fiscal 2019, 2020 and 2021 and by 2 percent in 2022. Taxes will not be impacted by this initiative.

The question is not if the city should do these repairs because they have to be done, according to Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp. The question is how should the city pay for these repairs.

"If Prop 1 doesn't pass, the situation at the water plant is critical. We would likely have to do almost all of the repairs with existent funds and raise rates at a very high level," Trapp said.

Trapp also said the new improvements would help resolve several water issues in the south-eastern and south-western neighborhoods of Columbia.

"We'll add a water tower in the south-west area, so with that we'll be able to increase water flow to those areas. We'll also add a pump station to the south-east neighborhoods," Trapp said.

Voters are asked to approve bond financing every five years. The city last requested bond funding in the 2008 election. The request was for $38 million.

"Prop 1 is worthy of people's support. It's been a carefully vetted process. It's the cheapest and most effective way to fund these critical projects," said Trapp.

More News

Grid
List

Boone County Fair overcomes setback for best year in Sturgeon
Boone County Fair overcomes setback for best year in Sturgeon
COLUMBIA - Despite carnival rides initially failing safety inspections, the Boone County Fair drew almost 9,500 people, the most since... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

Columbia voters to decide on water bond issue Aug. 7
Columbia voters to decide on water bond issue Aug. 7
COLUMBIA - Columbia voters will decide whether to make water system improvements using bond funds on August 7. The... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

Jury deliberating in case of suspected arsonist
Jury deliberating in case of suspected arsonist
COLUMBIA - A case against suspected arsonist James Hall has gone to the jury for deliberation. James Hall is... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 2:25:00 PM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

Deputies find 23 dogs, 1 goat in "deplorable" conditions in Camden County
Deputies find 23 dogs, 1 goat in "deplorable" conditions in Camden County
ROACH - Camden County deputies and officials with the Humane Society of Missouri recovered more than a dozen dogs Tuesday... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 1:57:00 PM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

Cole County tests voting machines ahead of August primary
Cole County tests voting machines ahead of August primary
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Clerk's office tested all 28 voting machines on Wednesday to make sure they count... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 1:23:00 PM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

Man accused of plotting to kill grandparents seeks dismissal of charges
Man accused of plotting to kill grandparents seeks dismissal of charges
COLUMBIA - The attorney for a man accused of plotting to kill his grandparents filed a motion Monday to have... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 10:45:00 AM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

Fulton police investigating burglary at abandoned church
Fulton police investigating burglary at abandoned church
FULTON - On Tuesday, the Fulton Police Department responded to reports of a burglary at an abandoned church on 107... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 10:01:00 AM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

Trump recorded discussing paying for Playboy model's story
Trump recorded discussing paying for Playboy model's story
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Two months before the 2016 election, Donald Trump and his former lawyer discussed plans to pay... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 9:14:00 AM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

Actor John Goodman in Missouri ad opposing right to work
Actor John Goodman in Missouri ad opposing right to work
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Actor John Goodman is featured in a radio ad opposing a right-to-work law on Missouri's Aug.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 7:52:00 AM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

Missouri man gets 2 years for hate crimes directed at mosque
Missouri man gets 2 years for hate crimes directed at mosque
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Missouri man who pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to a Georgia mosque has... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 7:45:00 AM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

More than 600 paddlers race across Missouri
More than 600 paddlers race across Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - This year's 13th annual Missouri American River MR340 race put more than 600 paddlers on the Missouri... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 7:38:00 AM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

DEVELOPING: Two suspects are at large after armed robbery at Walgreens
DEVELOPING: Two suspects are at large after armed robbery at Walgreens
JEFFERSON CITY - Two suspects still at large are considered armed and dangerous after a robbery at the Walgreens on... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 25 2018 Jul 25, 2018 Wednesday, July 25, 2018 7:14:00 AM CDT July 25, 2018 in News

Despite relief offer from Trump, Missouri farmers feel tariff crunch
Despite relief offer from Trump, Missouri farmers feel tariff crunch
JEFFERSON CITY - Both farmers and lawmakers are protesting President Trump's continued use of tariffs, despite the announcement of a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 6:17:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Trump touts Hawley during Kansas City stop
Trump touts Hawley during Kansas City stop
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley during a stop in... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 5:51:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Jefferson City Police need 12 new cars, budget only allows for two
Jefferson City Police need 12 new cars, budget only allows for two
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police will get just a fraction of the new cars they want if the proposed... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 2:03:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Police shut down Ballenger Lane after teenager found with gunshot wound
Police shut down Ballenger Lane after teenager found with gunshot wound
COLUMBIA - A 16-year-old male was shot in the area of Ballenger Lane and Rice Road Tuesday, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 1:06:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

Case against suspected paid arsonist starts again
Case against suspected paid arsonist starts again
COLUMBIA - A case against a suspected arsonist for hire was back in court Tuesday. A judge declared the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News

McCaskill encourages legislation following duck boat tragedy
McCaskill encourages legislation following duck boat tragedy
WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says tighter regulations ad stricter legislation is needed in response to last week's duck... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 24 2018 Jul 24, 2018 Tuesday, July 24, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT July 24, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 67°
6am 67°
7am 69°
8am 72°