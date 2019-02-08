Columbia Water and Light battles power outages

COLUMBIA - Staff shortages at Columbia Water and Light were making it unclear when some people without power might see some relief.

"These outages that we've been handling are a lot longer and a lot more drawn out because we have three guys, there ought to be an extra 10-12 guys," a worker at Columbia Water and Light said.

More than 200 people in Columbia were without power at some points on Thursday.

Workers said most of the outages were caused by tree limbs falling on power lines, and, in some cases, entire trees.

Evelyn Mitchell, a Columbia resident, called into Water and Light after she heard a loud noise and her power went out.

"I was sitting in my office and all the sudden there was this loud crash and a flash of light where it hit the line, and the tree was totally across the yard and on the peoples car across the street," she said.

Columbia Water and Light workers started working on outages since 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Outages can be reported by calling Columbia Water and Light 573-875-2555.