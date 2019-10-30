Columbia Water & Light earns national energy efficiency award

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Water & Light Department has earned an industry award for energy efficiency.

The department was awarded the Smart Energy Provider designation from the American Public Power Association on Tuesday.

The recognition is for public power utilities that demonstrate commitment to energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support a goal of providing low-cost, quality, safe and reliable electric service, a news release said.

Columbia Water & Light is one of 67 public power utilities nationwide to receive the inaugural SEP designation.



"It’s an honor to be acknowledged for our programs that make it possible for the community to participate in reducing our energy footprint," City of Columbia Utility Services Manager Brandon Renaud said.



Columbia's utility services provide incentives for residential, industrial, and commercial customers to reduce their usage through energy efficiency improvements, energy assessments and solar installation.

Customers contribute to over 4 million kWh reduction annually in the city, the release said.