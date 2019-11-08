Columbia Water and Light issues boil water advisory

COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light announced this morning that 31 Columbia customers are affected by a water outage due to water main repairs.

The customers affected are in the 1300 W. Ash Street area and will receive a hang tag on their door.

Columbia Water and Light has issued a precautionary boil water advisory to the affected residents.

Customers in the advisory area should bring their water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using it to drink or cook. Tap water is safe for bathing and washing clothes.