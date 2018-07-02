Columbia Water and Light Warns Customers of Phone Scam

COLUMBIA - Columbia city officials are warning customers about a scam similar to one that occurred last December.

According to Columbia Water & Light, electric customers reported receiving calls from someone posing to be an employee. The caller stated that payment information must be given over the phone to avoid being disconnected.

City of Columbia staff members are not allowed to take payments over the phone. Customers are notified of delinquent bills through the mail and then are reached by phone one or two days before the utilities are turned off.

If customers have a question about a bill, the billing office can be reached at 573-874-7380 or by email at ucs@gocolumbiamo.com.

The city urges fraud victims to report the incident to a law enforcement agency.