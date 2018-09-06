Columbia Welcomes Two Secretary of State Candidates

COLUMBIA - Two candidates for Missouri Secretary of State stopped in Columbia Friday to meet with supporters.

Democratic candidate Jason Kander and Republican candidate Scott Rupp both took time to meet with Mid-Missouri voters.

Kender will meet with the Boone County Muleskinners at 12:15 and Rupp will talk with the Central Missouri Young Republicans at 5:00 p.m.

There are five other candidates for Secretary of state. To see a full list of candidates click here.