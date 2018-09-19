Columbia Wins Federal Bus Funding

COLUMBIA - A half-dozen city buses will get a makeover, thanks to $2 million of federal funding. U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood announced the funding Tuesday. The money will be used to replace aging buses.

"We are truly pleased with this opportunity to improve our fleet," City Manager Bill Watkins said. "The grant comes with a 20 percent local match requirement, but it's a needed and worthwhile investment for our riders."

Six buses and two paratransit vans will be replaced with the funds.

Columbia is one of the four recipients in the state of this funding.