Columbia Woman Accused in Daughter's Death Released from Jail

COLUMBIA (AP) - A mid-Missouri woman accused in her infant daughter's death is out of jail after a Boone County judge agreed to reduce her $1 million cash bond.

Anna E. Steele is was released from jail Wednesday on 10 percent of $250,000 bond. She will wear an electronic monitoring device and be on house arrest while awaiting trial for second-degree murder.

She and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Cody Baker, were charged with second-degree murder in February after Steele's daughter was found not breathing at their Columbia home. An autopsy showed Finley Steele died of head trauma and might have been shaken. Steele's attorney has said that Steele did not know Baker was abusing her daughter.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Baker is jailed on a $2 million cash bond while awaiting trial.