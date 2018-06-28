Columbia woman accused of abuse and endangerment of three children

COLUMBIA- Teresa Kennedy of Columbia was arrested Wednesday afternoon on three counts of abuse of a child and endangering the welfare of child, the Columbia Police Department said.

The victims were a male age 11, a male age 6, and female age 4, police said.

The public information officer for the Columbia Police Department, Bryana Larimer, said the victims were found living in a residence with trash in piles in every room. Some of the trash was old food and food cans with sharp edges, she said, and the mattresses the children were laying on was stripped of sheets and covered with large stains.

The upstairs bathroom in the residence was flooded and full of dried fecal matter, Larimer said, and one of the officers on the scene saw the 6-year-old squirt antibacterial ointment into his mouth.