Columbia woman accused of burglary, restraint, assault

COLUMBIA – A 22-year-old woman has been arrested with first-degree burglary, domestic assault, property damage and more after a confrontation in a home.

The Columbia Police Department said 22-year-old Elizabeth Bailey drove her vehicle into a garage door of a home in the 100 block of Old Plank Road and then proceeded to enter.

A statement from the Columbia Police Department said: The victim attempted to contact law enforcement and Bailey took his phone and broke it. The victim attempted to leave the residence several times and Bailey blocked his path, not allowing him to leave. Upon officers arrival, Bailey resisted arrest and kicked one of the officers twice.

The owner of the property was previously in a relationship with Bailey, police said.

Officers said Bailey resisted arrest when officers arrived and then detained on Friday.

She has been charged as follows: