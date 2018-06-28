Columbia woman arrested, charged in St. Louis child's death
COLUMBIA - Boone County deputies arrested a woman over the weekend on an out-of-county warrant for murder.
Prosecutors charged Emily Paul, 28, with first-degree murder in the death of a child whose father lives in St. Louis. According to the probable cause statement, Paul encouraged the father, Jabri Baker, in suffocating the child by holding the child's head against a bed. Baker then allegedly held the the child's mouth and nose shut until the child stopped breathing.
Investigators reported finding messages on Paul's and Baker's cell phones indicating Paul encouraged and helped Baker commit the crime.
Paul is currently at the Boone County jail being held on no bond.
