Columbia woman arrested for domestic assault, sexual abuse

COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a woman Monday with domestic assault and sexual abuse after an incident in northeast Columbia.

Police arrested Amy Parrino, 43, Sunday night. According to the probable cause statement filed, Parrino hit the male victim, whose age wasn't disclosed, around two dozens times with her open hand and fist. She also reportedly hit him with a belt, cell phone and brass plate.

The victim said Parrino also chased him around the house while she was naked, at one point pushing him to the ground and sitting on him while making a sexually explicit remark. When speaking with the victim, officers saw cuts on each of his arms, a cut on his nose and red marks on his chest from where he said Parrino hit him with a belt.

The judge set Parrino's bond at $20,000 cash, and said she is to have no contact with the victim and stay away from where he lives. Police didn't give any information about how Parrino and the victim are connected or related.

While at the Boone County jail, deputies said Parrino broke the phone in her holding cell and "smeared fecal matter on the walls." Parrino has been separately charged with causing damage to the jail.