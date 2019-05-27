Columbia woman arrested in connection to Subway robberies

1 year 10 months 2 weeks ago Friday, July 07 2017 Jul 7, 2017 Friday, July 07, 2017 8:58:00 AM CDT July 07, 2017 in Continuous News
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a woman Thursday morning in connection to robberies at Subway restaurants on June 19 and July 2.

The first robbery occured at the Subway on Paris Road, while the seccond happened at the Ninth Street location.

Officers arrested Shearley Marie McCurry, 35, for two counts of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

McCurry was a former employee at several different Subway’s in Columbia prior to the robberies. 

More News

Grid
List

Parson activates Missouri National Guard in response to tornado, floods
Parson activates Missouri National Guard in response to tornado, floods
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard in response to damaging tornadoes and flooding. He signed... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 5:12:00 PM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Massive truck fire causes standstill on I-70
Massive truck fire causes standstill on I-70
COLUMBIA - Fire gutted a truck near mile marker 118 on I-70 Monday afternoon. The conflagration created significant traffic... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 4:21:00 PM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Cooper's Landing neighbors help community deal with Missouri River flood
Cooper's Landing neighbors help community deal with Missouri River flood
COLUMBIA - The end of Smith Hatchery road in Columbia has become a small port where people can travel on... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 3:24:00 PM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Jefferson City boys sell lemonade to help tornado victims
Jefferson City boys sell lemonade to help tornado victims
JEFFERSON CITY - While Hudson, Dawson and Carson Patrick were  away on vacation with their parents, a tornado ripped through... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 2:43:00 PM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

MoDOT: Flooding, tornado damage causing traffic delays in Jefferson City
MoDOT: Flooding, tornado damage causing traffic delays in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Flood water is covering some roads in Jefferson City, prompting the Missouri Department of Transportation to issue... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Boil advisory in effect for part of Columbia
Boil advisory in effect for part of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A boil advisory is in effect for part of Columbia following a water main leak Monday. According... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 12:29:00 PM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Mizzou misses out on NCAA baseball tournament bid
Mizzou misses out on NCAA baseball tournament bid
COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Tigers won't compete in this year's NCAA College World Series Tournament. The decision was announced Monday as... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 12:04:00 PM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Columbia Memorial Day parade will be slightly different in 2019
Columbia Memorial Day parade will be slightly different in 2019
COLUMBIA - The annual Memorial Day parade through downtown will go on as scheduled, but under a different name. ... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 2:22:00 AM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Columbia prepares pools for summer, but lifeguards in short supply
Columbia prepares pools for summer, but lifeguards in short supply
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Parks and Rec department has started opening its pools for the summer, but there's still a big... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, May 27 2019 May 27, 2019 Monday, May 27, 2019 2:18:00 AM CDT May 27, 2019 in News

Chariton County organizes sandbagging efforts in Brunswick as levees breach
Chariton County organizes sandbagging efforts in Brunswick as levees breach
CHARITON COUNTY - The Chariton County Emergency Management Agency is organizing sandbagging efforts in Brunswick Monday morning. Residents in need... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, May 26 2019 May 26, 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 8:55:00 PM CDT May 26, 2019 in News

Jefferson City continues heavy duty clean up this Memorial Day weekend
Jefferson City continues heavy duty clean up this Memorial Day weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's capital city is still piled high with metal, pieces of houses, glass and vegetation after four... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 26 2019 May 26, 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT May 26, 2019 in Top Stories

Volunteer firefighter back at his station after severe head injury
Volunteer firefighter back at his station after severe head injury
CALLAWAY COUNTY - After months of rehab work, volunteer firefighter Tim Hays is back at the North Callaway Fire Protection... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 26 2019 May 26, 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 4:22:00 PM CDT May 26, 2019 in News

Parts of Brunswick advised to evacuate
Parts of Brunswick advised to evacuate
BRUNSWICK - Some residents of Brunswick are encouraged to evacuate their homes due to heavy flooding in the area, according... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, May 26 2019 May 26, 2019 Sunday, May 26, 2019 2:55:00 PM CDT May 26, 2019 in News

Katy Trail flooding leaves business owners worried
Katy Trail flooding leaves business owners worried
ROCHEPORT – Severe flooding is happening across mid-Missouri and in Rocheport the flooding is leaving a finacial impact on businesses.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 7:57:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News

Historic Eldon motel damaged by tornado days before planned re-opening
Historic Eldon motel damaged by tornado days before planned re-opening
ELDON - Married couple and business partners Jennifer and Jeremy Hart are counting their blessings after the historic motel they... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 4:33:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News

Poll shows most believe schools have become less safe
Poll shows most believe schools have become less safe
COLUMBIA - Twenty years after the Columbine High School shooting, many parents have only tepid confidence in school safety, according... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 3:16:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News

JCPD requests volunteers for tornado relief
JCPD requests volunteers for tornado relief
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department released an official request for volunteers Saturday morning following Wednesday's EF-3 tornado.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:56:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News

Sen. Hawley tours damage, visits shelter in Eldon, Jefferson City
Sen. Hawley tours damage, visits shelter in Eldon, Jefferson City
ELDON - Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) spent his Saturday touring the path of destruction Wednesday's tornadoes left behind. Hawley... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 25 2019 May 25, 2019 Saturday, May 25, 2019 1:39:00 PM CDT May 25, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
7pm 83°
8pm 80°
9pm 78°
10pm 76°