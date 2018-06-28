Columbia woman charged with burglary, assault

COLUMBIA - Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a Columbia woman on charges of first degree burglary and third degree assault Saturday.

The incident occured round 5:00 p.m. at the 500 block of Waldo Court.

According to a release from the department, 32-year-old Tiffany Rivera broke into a home by knocking on the door and then shoving the person who answered the door down the stairs.

After pushing them down the stairs, Rivera started hitting them, then left.

Before breaking in, Rivera had been looking for someone she knew and refused to leave the property.

The bond for Rivera's burglary charge is set at $5,000, and the bond for her assault charge is $500.