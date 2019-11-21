Columbia woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for May crash

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman accused of hitting and killing a man on Grindstone Parkway faces a new charge.

Prosecutors filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against 23-year-old Regine McCracken Wednesday.

It comes after 34-year-old Randall Siddens died Monday from injuries sustained in the May crash.

Police say McCracken was going 68 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone and using her cell phone to video chat when she struck Siddens and another worker.

Siddens was struck while collecting traffic cones that blocked part of Grindstone for the TriZou Triatholon.

McCracken was first charged with careless and imprudent driving, and assault in the second and fourth degree. Online court records show she was released on a $50,000 bond on July 8.

In addition to the new involuntary manslaughter charge, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke her bond Wednesday.