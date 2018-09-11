Columbia woman convicted of manslaughter in traffic death

COLUMBIA (AP) — A Columbia woman has been convicted of second-degree-involuntary manslaughter in a crash that killed her fiancé.

A local paper reported that the attorney for Nicole Weddington says he plans to appeal Wednesday's conviction. The judge will consider the motion for a new trial on Jan. 30, when she's scheduled to be sentenced. Jurors are recommending she serve five days in jail.

Authorities say 24-year-old Josh Severtson was killed in March 2015 when Weddington rear-ended a vehicle that had slowed down to pull into a driveway. Police say she was distracted because she was eating while driving.

Blood testing found cocaine and marijuana in her system. But the blood evidence wasn't considered during the trial because the testing didn't detect medications she was on at the time, including methadone.