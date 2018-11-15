Columbia woman hits jackpot, wins $64,000

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is celebrating after winning a $64,000 jackpot.

Penny McNear stops at Moser’s Foods on 900 N. Keene St. in Columbia, almost every day for a donut or tea. She usually also buys a Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket from the store’s vending machine while she’s there. It’s become somewhat of a routine for the Columbia resident. However, there was nothing routine about the results when she used a Check-A-Ticket machine to check her ticket from the Oct. 26 drawing, and it displayed a “Claim at Lottery” message.

“I asked the clerk to print out the winning numbers for me, and he said, ‘Do you want to know how much you won?” McNear said. The clerk told her she won $64,000.

“Things like this… You hear about them, but you don’t expect them to happen to you.”

Her immediate plans include paying off her credit card and upgrading her current television.

The winning number combination on Oct. 26 was: 1, 11, 14, 29 and 37.

Show Me Cash is a $1 daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until it is won. McNear’s win marks the 40th time the Show Me Cash jackpot has been won in 2018, with an average jackpot prize of more than $186,000. Wednesday night's Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $139,000.