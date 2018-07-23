Columbia woman's car flipped on her birthday

COLUMBIA -A woman whose car was flipped in a crash Thursday said she felt extremely blessed to be alive.

Mariah Mitchell was driving southbound on Highway 163 in Columbia when a silver Honda pulled in front of her, causing her to t-bone it. Her car spun and flipped over.

Mitchell, her 5-year-old daughter and a female passenger were all pulled out and had just minor injuries.

The driver of the silver Honda was also slightly hurt.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes were closed while the accident was cleaned up.