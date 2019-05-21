Columbia woman says mom woke up to naked man beside her bed

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman said her mom woke up early Saturday morning to find a man lying naked beside her bed and staring straight at her.

"I didn't really understand his intentions," she said. "I mean you're naked man, what are you doing?"

The woman asked to remain anonymous because officers are still trying to find the man. She said since the incident she's purchased a gun from a pawn shop.

Columbia police said during a news conference Sunday afternoon that officers are searching for a man they say went into two unlocked homes in the block of 5800 Canaveral Drive and Neptune. Officers said he then laid under a bed naked in one case and beside a bed naked in another.

The woman KOMU 8 News talked to said her mother was one of those cases. "She was in bed at like 3 a.m. and she heard rustling around. She thought it was the dog. She leans over the bed to tell the dog to stop because she is trying to sleep. And she looked over and the guy was just laying there. Completely naked."

She said her mom yelled and the man said he thought it was his house and then immediately left.

In security footage from multiple neighbors, you can see the suspect running around in only shorts. At one point, he runs into a metal tiki torch in a backyard and appears disoriented.

"I think he urinated on my porch, but I'm not sure," Conner Ruhl said, another neighbor who saw the suspect in security footage on his property.

Officers said the suspect didn't steal anything, break or damage property, force entry into the houses or hurt anyone.

If you have any information, call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.